Open
Close
Sunday, May 28, 2017
Holiday Hours
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 1:42 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 1:42 a.m. EDT

Underdog Cavs insist they have plenty of bite for Finals

ONLY ON AP: Bourdais determined to return for season finale

Keuchel solid in return from DL as Astros down Orioles 5-2

Wainwright baffles Rockies over 7 innings in Cards’ 3-0 win

FRENCH OPEN ’17: 30 is the new 25 in men’s tennis right now

Webb Simpson breaks out of crowd to take Colonial lead

Anderson takes no-hit bid into eighth in Brewers win

Dixon has pole, Alonso has spotlight for wide-open Indy 500

Farah, Bowie and Baker win at Prefontaine Classic

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.