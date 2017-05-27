AP Top News at 12:21 a.m. EDT
2017-05-27
Trump’s trip: Conventional images and unconventional talk
AP source: Kushner back channel with Russia involved Syria
UK police show photo of concert bomber, ask public for info
BA outage creates London travel chaos; power issue blamed
Mayor: ‘Heroes’ died protecting women from anti-Muslim rant
Family, friends hail men who died trying to stop attack
Mother of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick killed in boat accident
Underdog Cavs insist they have plenty of bite for Finals