White House to share information about lobbyist waivers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is preparing to post to its website information about waivers it has granted to ex-lobbyists working in the president’s office.

Spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says the information will be posted before the Thursday deadline set by the Office of Government Ethics.

A letter Friday from the Office of Management and Budget says those also complying will be the rest of the executive branch — departments such as Treasury, State and Defense.

Similar information was shared with Office of Government Ethics during the Obama administration.