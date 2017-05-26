New ‘Blue Lives Matter’ laws raise concerns among activists

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — More than a dozen states this year have passed “Blue Lives Matter” laws that come down even harder on crimes against law enforcement officers. The new laws came in reaction to a spike in deadly attacks on police last year.

Some civil rights activists say the measures could set back community relations with police. They fear the laws could also undermine the Black Lives Matter movement aimed at curbing the use of deadly force against black people by police.

Nearly all states already have some laws enhancing penalties for violent crimes against law officers.

The new measures impose even tougher punishments, extend them to additional offenses, including some nonviolent ones, and expand the list of victims covered to include off-duty officers and police relatives.