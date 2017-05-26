Danny Lee shoots 64 for share of Colonial lead

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Danny Lee birdied the last hole for a 6-under 64 and a share of the second-round lead Friday in the Colonial with Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson and Scott Piercy.

Kisner also had a birdie on his final hole, the ninth, for a second straight 67. Simpson, the 2012 U.S. Open champion, and Piercy each shot 66 to join the group at 6-under 134.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia (66) and fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm (69), who played in the same group, were at 5 under along with England’s Paul Casey (66) and Sean O’Hair (68).

Defending Colonial champion Jordan Spieth (68) recovered from a bad start to avoid the danger of missing the cut for the third straight event and second straight week in a hometown event for the Dallas native. He was 5 under over his final 13 holes to finish at 2 under.

