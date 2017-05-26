Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor announce separation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ben Stiller and his wife of 17 years say they are separating.

Stiller and actress Christine Taylor released a joint statement Friday announcing their breakup. The pair has been a couple for 18 years and married in May 2000. They have two children together.

The actors wrote that their priority is raising their two children and requested privacy.

Taylor has appeared in several of Stiller’s films, including “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” ”Tropic Thunder” and “Zoolander” and its sequel.

The statement was first reported Friday by “Entertainment Tonight.”