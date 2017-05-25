Trump takes a more cautious approach on big trip

BRUSSELS (AP) — President Donald Trump is choosing caution over his usual brand of chaos during his first big tour on the world stage.

The early morning Twitter rants that so often rattle Washington have disappeared as Trump travels through the Middle East and Europe. The president has traded his free-wheeling speaking style for tightly scripted remarks. And with most of the traveling press corps being kept at a distance, the opportunities for him to be pressed on the controversies engulfing his administration back home are dramatically lessened.

Trump did briefly respond to one shouted question about his meeting with Pope Francis on Wednesday, offering this indisputable assessment of the pontiff, saying: “He is something.”