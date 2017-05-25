The Latest: Canadian leader stresses intelligence-sharing

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Latest on the NATO summit in Brussels (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it’s important for NATO and partners to share information, as a row brews between Britain and the United States over Manchester bomb scene photos.

Trudeau told reporters Thursday that “the track record has shown that collaboration and cooperation between allies, friends and partners has saved lives and keeps all of our citizens safe.”

He declined to be drawn into the intelligence-sharing row, which has grown after photos from the crime scene appeared in The New York Times newspaper.

Manchester police say they will stop sharing information with the United States.

Trudeau’s remarks came ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels attended by President Donald Trump — who was accused of sharing sensitive information supplied by Israel with top Russian diplomats.

___

11:15 a.m.

NATO’s chief affirmed Thursday that the alliance will join the international coalition fighting the Islamic State group but will not wage direct war against the extremists — an announcement timed for U.S. President Donald Trump’s first appearance at a summit of the alliance’s leaders.

In the wake of this week’s suicide bomb attack at a concert in Manchester, NATO leaders are keen to show that the alliance born in the Cold War is responding to today’s security threats as they meet in Brussels. Trump has questioned its relevance and pushed members to do more to defend themselves.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that joining the U.S.-led anti-Islamic State coalition “will send a strong political message of NATO’s commitment to the fight against terrorism and also improve our coordination within the coalition.”

But he underlined that “it does not mean that NATO will engage in combat operations.”