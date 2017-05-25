Sotheby’s sells Tamayo’s ‘Bird Charmer’ for $4.3M in NY

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Bird Charmer” by Mexican artist Rufino Tamayo has fetched $4.3 million at Sotheby’s Latin American art auction in New York.

The 1945 painting shows the reddish figure of a man against a blue wall playing a wind instrument while birds fly around him.

It was sold on Thursday, a day after another impressive work by the same artist, “Músicos,” didn’t find a buyer at Christie’s.

The record for a Tamayo sold at auction is $7.2 million, reached in 2008 with “Trovador.”

Also on Thursday, Diego Rivera’s 1951 “Portrait of Senorita Matilde Palou” sold for $2.4 million. Sotheby’s had hailed the painting as one of the most important pieces by the Mexican muralist to go to auction in recent years.

