San Diego schools sued over anti-Islamophobia campaign

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Six parents have sued the San Diego school district, alleging that its anti-Islamophobia campaign favors Islam over other religions and grants special protections to Muslim students.

Their attorney, Charles LiMandri, said at a news conference Thursday that the campaign is a “politically correct solution to a problem that does not exist.”

District officials declined to comment on the federal lawsuit, which asks a judge to immediately halt the effort. They have vigorously defended the campaign, saying bullying of Muslim students is pervasive and vastly underreported.

The plan calls for ensuring that staff calendars include Muslim holidays, reviewing library materials and engaging in partnerships with the Council on American-Islamic Relations. It proposes creation of “safe spaces” for Muslim students and staff training about Muslim culture.