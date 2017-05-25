Hey Culver would like to be considered for your family!

I understand that the world seeks perfection in ourselves, our lives, our work, and even our pets. For most of us we simply are stretched thin and can’t include anything more that demands our time. However with this pursuit of perfection we miss beautiful opportunities to experience lessons that will better ourselves, our communities, and the lives of others. Such is the case with Culver. This young rambunctious chocolate lab is blind and has allergies that will require a special diet and meds. Does that mean he can’t play, swim, snuggle, go for a stroll around the block, help with the gardening, or enjoy a challenging hike? NO, I see him as a teacher, capable of showing us all how to live life to its fullest with exploration, excitement, and endless possibilities. This young man is typical lab that loves everybody including dogs, cats, he knows commands, and is crate and house trained. However sadly, he is judged as having impairments and is always passed over for the perfect puppy. So as we reflect on the imperfections of our world and ourselves we realize that those limitations create our unique beauty. Culver is perfect just the way he is and will certainly change your life for the better; he’s simply waiting for an invitation.

If you are interested in meeting Culver, submit an Adoption Application on our website at www.NeedyPaws.org and we will contact you.

RROOFF!!!

