BROADWAY GOES TO THE MOVIES: Baywatch & Pirates of the Caribbean

I love movies. I love the experience of going to the movies. I love the big screen, the great sound, and the overpriced popcorn. I even love the sound your shoes make when they walk through semi-dried soda that was spilled on the floor during the last showing. I love movies so much that I sometimes find it difficult to call a movie bad. Not always, but sometimes.

Memorial Day Weekend is not only the official start of summer, it’s the beginning of summer blockbuster season, where Hollywood puts all its cards on the table. This week, we get the festivities started with the first two entries (taking into account that Guardians of The Galaxy 2 and Alien: Covenant have already hit the big screen) with Baywatch, and Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

First, the bad news. Baywatch is a disaster. I’ve seen every movie Dwayne Johnson has ever been in, and this one is the worst. I’m not sure what went wrong here. They had a perfectly good premise that could have been an incredible action film, but instead someone decided it should be a comedy with cool stunts. 90 seconds in, you know you’re in trouble when Johnson, who plays Baywatch top dog Mitch, rescues a drowning woman. He then walks out of the ocean carrying the victim, his tattoos glistening in the California sun. Behind him two dolphins leap from the water and high five each other. That pretty much sets the tone for the festival of juvenile humor that awaits you over the course of two hours and ten minutes. Two hours and ten minutes is the amount of time a movie should take if there is a complicated plot or subplot. Baywatch has neither. Every opportunity is taken to poke fun of the TV version, including two ridiculous cameos from former stars that add the sum total of zero to your viewing pleasure. Mainly because you will have no viewing pleasure.

I should probably take a brief moment to compliment Zac Efron on finally getting a part in a big boy movie. Co-starring with Dwayne Johnson should be enough to rocket anyone’s career into orbit, even in a dumpster fire of a movie like Baywatch. His role in is significant, albeit poorly scripted, and he does his best to make the most of a plot that seems to rotate around the fact that Mitch can’t comprehend that lifeguards do not have law enforcement authority. Efron is, however, a walking advertisement for his personal trainer. The man is so ripped, you’ll think it’s CG. I’m comfortably sure he hasn’t been within 3 city blocks of a carb since he made High School Musical.

To be fair, there are some laugh out loud moments here, but they are totally surrounded by voluminous amounts of cheese and jokes about the male anatomy, they just aren’t worth the effort.

I don’t have a ratings system set up just yet. I can’t use thumbs, that’s been done. Can’t use vegetables, because I’ll get a cease and desist order from Rotten Tomatoes. Using stars is as lame as the jokes in this movie. So for Baywatch, I’ll go with sea shells, and I’ll give it one. Because it seems rude to give it none. It’s a shame that a movie about people who rescue people from watery graves drowns under the weight of its own cheesiness. I had such high hopes……

Going head-to-head with Baywatch this weekend is Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Personally, I’m a huge fan of this franchise. I have thoroughly enjoyed Jack Sparrow and his band of idiots in each of the previous four films. I couldn’t help wondering where they would take this installment, as it was billed as a stand-alone story, and as the last adventure of the crew of the Black Pearl.

All the regulars are back for yet another search for an amazing treasure, following a map that “no man can read”. We are treated to plenty of the usual, as Captain Jack spends the better part of the first half of the story falling down drunk. There is plenty of over-the-top action, and some absolutely stunning special effects (see it in 3D if you can).

We’re also introduced to Henry Turner, the son of William Turner, who, as you recall, is currently cursed forever as the captain of the Flying Dutchman, and can only set foot on dry land once every 10 years for one day. It was clearly a productive day the first time, as Henry is first shown as a 10 year old with the worst weekend visitation with Dad travel plan you’ll ever see. Henry is the main focus of the film, as he searches for Jack, the only pirate who can get him to Poseidon’s Trident, an artifact capable of breaking all curses in the ocean, therefore setting his father free once and for all.

As usual, mild hilarity and lots of sword fighting ensues, as Jack and Henry pursue the trident with the help of Captain Herman Barbosa (the one with the monkey), and Carina Smith, the only person in the Caribbean smart enough to figure out the aforementioned map that no man can read.

Dead Men Tell No Tales is a fun story, but be advised this installment is a bit darker than previous entries. Captain Salazar, who is released from the Devil’s Triangle to seek revenge on Jack, takes no prisoners, and disposes of his victims quite vividly. He is also a top notch villain with a cool Spanish accent. So there’s that….

All in all, I have to say that Dead Men Tell No Tales is worth seeing, and it’s certainly worth seeing on the big screen. There are some next level special effects that just aren’t going to come alive on the 40 inch Vizio in your man cave.

For making me laugh without making me groan (with the exception of the completely unnecessary cameo from Paul McCartney), keeping me engaged as well as entertained, and because doggone it, this is the role that Johnny Depp was born to play, I give Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales 4 out 5 Jolly Rogers. I really have to figure out some kind of ratings system.