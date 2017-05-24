The Latest: Dem wants to know if Trump pressed intel chiefs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on investigations into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee says if it’s true that the president asked top intelligence officials to publicly deny that there had been any “collusion” between the Russians and the Trump campaign, it would suggest obstruction or politicization of the intelligence community.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California commented on a report in The Washington Post that Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers both refused Trump’s request.

Schiff said Wednesday the committee wants any memos or other materials Coats and Rogers might have detailing conversations with Trump on the issue.

Trump fired FBI Director James Comey earlier this month, prompting reports that Trump tried to get Comey to back away from investigating former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

10:43 a.m.

The ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee says the panel will be issuing subpoenas to get former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to cooperate with its investigation into Russian activities during the 2016 election.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California told reporters at a breakfast Wednesday that Flynn has declined to provide materials to the committee. He says the committee will be “following up with subpoenas” to maximize the chances of getting information from Flynn.

President Donald Trump fired Flynn for making misleading statements to Vice President Michael Pence about his contacts with Russian officials.

Flynn has become a target of probes being conducted in the House, Senate and the FBI.

The Senate intelligence committee also has issued subpoenas to Flynn to get him to cooperate.