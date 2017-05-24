Lamb homers, D-backs complete sweep of White Sox 8-6

PHOENIX (AP) — Jake Lamb homered off a left-hander for only the second time this season, five Diamondbacks drove in at least one run and Arizona beat Chicago 8-6 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of the White Sox.

The Diamondbacks, winners of eight of their last nine games, scored six runs in the fifth inning, chasing starter Jose Quintana and building a six-run lead, but they had to hold off a White Sox rally.

Quintana (2-6), who retired the first 10 batters he faced, went just 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs and eight hits, both season highs.

Jose Abreu and Leury Garcia homered for the White Sox, who were swept for the second time on a 3-7 road trip. The Los Angeles Angels did it to start the trip.

Andrew Chafin (1-0) threw a scoreless fifth inning to get the victory in relief of Randall Delgado.

Fernando Rodney walked Melky Cabrera with two outs in the ninth but got Abreu to ground out to end the game for his second straight save and 12th in 14 tries.

Abreu was 4 for 5 with three RBIs.

Delgado, normally a long reliever, started in place of Taijuana Walker — out with a blister on his right index finger — and went four innings, allowing two runs, one earned, and three hits.

Of Arizona’s six hits in the fifth inning, three came from left-handed batters against the lefty Quintana.

With the game tied 2-2, Quintana hit Brandon Drury to start the inning. Lamb — batting .149 against lefties — followed with an opposite-field home run, his 13th of the season.

Lamb has hit home runs in two straight games and five of his last seven.

Nick Ahmed had a two-run single, Chris Owings a sacrifice fly and Drury a run-scoring single in the inning.

Chicago trimmed the margin to 8-6 with Abreu’s two-run homer off Tom Wilhelmsen in the sixth and two runs in the seventh — one on a ground out and another on Yolmer Sanchez’s single.

Reliever J.J. Hoover shut down Chicago in the eighth.

The Diamondbacks improved to 21-8 at home, matching the best record after 39 games in club history.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: RHP James Shields (strained right lat) threw a 30-pitch bullpen at Chase Field on Wednesday and is scheduled for another on Friday.

Diamondbacks: LF Yasmany Tomas (left hip flexor) was a late scratch from Wednesday’s lineup. …. CF A.J. Pollock (strained right groin) will not accompany the team on its upcoming trip. He is eligible to come off the 10-day DL on Friday but needs more time.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Chicago has Thursday off before hosting Detroit in a doubleheader on Friday. The White Sox starting pitcher for the opener has not been announced. RHP Mike Pelfry (1-4, 4.85 ERA) will start the second game. The Tigers have yet to announce their starters for either game.

Diamondbacks: Arizona embarks on an 11-game trip, beginning with four in Milwaukee. LHP Robbie Ray (3-3, 3.91) starts the opener for the Diamondbacks; RHP Zach Davies (5-2, 5.44) goes for the Brewers.