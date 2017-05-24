10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. WHO’S WEIGHING IN ON ‘TRUMPCARE’

The Congressional Budget Office says the health care bill Republicans pushed through the House would leave 23 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared with Obama’s health care law.

2. AUTHORITIES EXPLORE BOMBER’S TIES TO LARGER NETWORK

British investigators are studying the possibility that the Manchester attack was overseen by the same cell linked to the Paris and Brussels terror plots.

3. HOW TRUMP IS BEHAVING ABROAD

The president has traded his free-wheeling speaking style for tightly scripted remarks as he travels through the Middle East and Europe.

4. EXTREMISTS ADVANCE IN THE PHILIPPINES

Islamic State group-linked militants sweep through a southern Philippine city, beheading a police chief, burning buildings and raising the black IS flag.

5. JURORS PICKED FOR COSBY TRIAL

The jury that will hear the sex assault case against Bill Cosby will include two blacks among its 12 members in a case the entertainer believes could be racially motivated.

6. FRESH EVIDENCE OF POT’S POSSIBLE HEALTH BENEFITS

A medicine made from marijuana, without the stuff that gives a high, cuts seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy, a study shows.

7. WOMEN EXECS POCKETING MORE PAY

The median pay for a female CEO was $13.1 million last year, up 9 percent from 2015, an AP analysis shows.

8. DISTRUST OF MEDIA RUNS ONLY SO DEEP

While Americans distrust the news media as a concept, a poll suggests they have a higher opinion of the individual sources they rely on to follow the world.

9. ‘BROKEN’ SINGER SUSPENDS TOUR

Ariana Grande cancels several European shows on her Dangerous Woman world tour in the wake of the deadly bombing at her concert in Manchester.

10. WHAT’S RAY OF LIGHT FOR GRIEVING CITY

Manchester United gives its heartbroken home city a moment to cheer by winning the Europa League by beating Ajax 2-0 in the final.