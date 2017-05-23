Suspect in Ohio house fire that killed 7 due in court

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of starting a house fire that killed seven of his neighbors is due in court.

Stanley Ford is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday in Akron on aggravated murder and arson charges.

Police arrested the 58-year-old Ford on Tuesday. He’s accused of setting the fire on May 15 that killed two adults and five children.

Investigators aren’t discussing a possible motive or what led them to Ford.

A message seeking comment was left at his home and court records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

One of his neighbors says she saw Ford at a vigil for the family on Saturday.

Tiffney Gary says she never saw him arguing with the family who died.

Another neighbor says Ford “seemed like a straight-up gentlemen.”