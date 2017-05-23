Magic hire Jeff Weltman to head basketball operations

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Magic have announced the hiring of Toronto general manager Jeff Weltman as their new president of basketball operations.

Magic President Alex Martins announced the hire on Tuesday. It was first reported Monday night that Weltman and the Magic had agreed to a deal. The Magic have scheduled a news conference on Wednesday to introduce Weltman.

Weltman also worked in the front offices of Milwaukee and Denver. He joined the Raptors in 2013 as their vice president of basketball operations before taking over last September as GM under team president Masai Ujiri.

Weltman will report directly to Martins. His first major hire will be a GM to replace Rob Hennigan, who was fired last month.

