Democrats, watchdog seek Trump’s ethics waivers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration is pushing back on an effort by the Office of Government Ethics to force the disclosure of waivers issued to ex-lobbyists in the administration.

Budget director Mick Mulvaney says in a letter to OGE director Walter Shaub that agencies should not reply to the request for information.

Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama required that all ethics waivers be posted to the OGE website, which logged 66 of them over his eight years in office. At the time, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley said OGE should use its authority to force Obama to be transparent about its waiver process.

Now, eight years later, Mulvaney is saying that OGE has no such authority.

Democrats are urging OGE to keep up the fight, saying the White House is resisting transparency.