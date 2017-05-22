10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. EXPLOSION AT CONCERT BEING TREATED AS TERROR ATTACK

The blast at an arena in northern England during an Ariana Grande show kills at least 19 people and injures dozens. The singer is unhurt.

2. TRUMP OPENS FIRST VISIT TO ISRAEL

The president says he sees a growing recognition among Muslim nations that they share a “common cause” with Israel in countering threats posed by Iran.

3. FLYNN REBUFFS CONGRESSIONAL SUBPOENA

Trump’s former national security adviser invokes his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in the investigation into Russia’s election meddling.

4. TRUMP’S BUDGET RELIES ON DEEP DOMESTIC CUTS

Included in the president’s $4.1 trillion proposal are huge cuts to food stamps.

5. JURY SELECTION UNDERWAY IN BILL COSBY’S TRIAL

The panel that will decide the sex assault case begins to take shape with the selection of five jurors, three white men and two white women.

6. WHERE PROTESTS ARE GROWING MORE HOSTILE

Capping a violent day in Venezuela, demonstrators set fire to the late President Hugo Chavez’s childhood home in the western part of the country, a lawmaker says.

7. SUPREME COURT STRIKES DOWN VOTING DISTRICTS

The justices declare that race played too large a role in the creation of two congressional districts in North Carolina.

8. WHAT’S ROILING WORLD OF DRUG TREATMENT

Remarks by a top U.S. health official reignite a quarrel: Does treating opioid addiction with medication save lives? Or does it trade one addiction for another?

9. SLAYING PROBED AS POSSIBLE HATE CRIME

A prosecutor asks for patience as authorities investigate the stabbing of a black Army officer, allegedly by a white student, on the University of Maryland campus.

10. WHO’S OMNIPRESENT AT CANNES

Nicole Kidman has four films at the festival, unveiling a new chapter in her already-considerable acting career.