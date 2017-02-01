Pre-register here and you’ll save $10 I’ve teamed up with Realty Executives Premiere and so proud to put on The Big Dawg’s Poker Bash. Special Note: There will be a bounty on my head….at this point if you are the one who knocks me out of the game you’ll win the latest and greatest technology in pillows from The Bedroom ... Read More »
Bo Matthews
ONE WAY TO STAY IN CONTROL OF YOUR VACATION IS WITH AN RV!
St. Louis RV is my newest sponsor and I’m a Happy Camper because some of my favorite memories as a kid was in an RV. We traveled cross country to see family in a Winnebago and there were 8 people on that trip. As a kid I couldn’t wrap my head around the idea that when I was hungry I could ... Read More »
LISA REMEMBERS HOW THE SALVATION ARMY HELPED HER FAMILY AND THAT’S WHY SHE SUPPORTS THEM EVERY YEAR.
The Tree of Lights Campaign ends January 31, 2017 and The Salvation Army was there for Lisa when she was a young girl, along with her four siblings, especially around Christmas time. Take a listen to her story. Your monetary contribution helps women and children, seniors, youth, the homeless, our military veterans, those fighting substance abuse and during times ... Read More »
Adopt Rudy, Rudy, Rudy! RROOFF!!!
This week I ponder the different things that enjoy BOUNCING such as tennis balls, bounce houses, and trampolines but never would I include dogs. You see they yearn for stability in their lives just like we do. Well, poor Rudy has not yet found a partner willing to honor a forever commitment to him. He wants a stable friend that ... Read More »
I’M BOFFENDED BY WHAT???
As I’m watching the wreath laying ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier which is a very solemn, sad moment. I heard something that Boffended me! Take a listen. RROOFF!!! Bo Read More »
SONGWRITER/POETS HEADS UP FOR A COMPETITION YOU COULD BE A PART OF!
St. Louis is loaded with talented people and the spotlight could be on you! This competition is for those looking to be discovered in the music world! RROOFF!!! Bo UNSIGNED ONLY MUSIC COMPETITION ANNOUNCES 2017JUDGES Judges Include Aimee Mann, Sammy Hagar, MercyMe, Bone Thugs N Harmony, Delbert McClinton, David Crowder, KT Tunstall, O.A.R., Melanie Fiona, Phantogram, Montgomery Gentry, and Many ... Read More »
UNCONDITIONAL LOVE CAN BE A NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION
So how is your New Year’s Resolution going? You remember the one you made to take better care of yourself and be more physically fit? I have a perfect solution, it would be based on joy, laughter, fun, friendship and being active. You see Darius wants a partner to “live” life fully, exploring the wonders of the neighborhood or world. ... Read More »
Siri and I have the same New Year’s Resolution.
Leading up to New Year’s Eve I kept seeing posts on Facebook asking Siri what her plans were for the celebration of 2017 and Siri had some funny comebacks from the Apple digital assistant. Then I got the bright idea to ask if Siri had any New Years Resolutions and this was her reply. And with that I decided that would ... Read More »
BO MATTHEWS BLOGCAST: SHE’S BACK! CINDY PRESZLER IS STILL ST. LOUIS’ WEATHER EXPERT
They say “If you don’t like the weather in St. Louis…wait 20 minutes” Cindy Preszler is one that is willing to take on the challenge of predicting our unpredictable weather. Now you can get your weather anytime you want at Weather STL.com. Take a listen to our chat about what she’s been up to the last 9 months and what’s ... Read More »
BO MATTHEWS BLOGCAST: CLEAN-EATING COMFORT FOOD! IS THAT A THING?
You’d think Clean Eating Comfort Food is as realistic as a cashmere bikini or a fur sink! Quite possibly the first time I heard the phrase “Clean-Eating Comfort Food” was from the cookbook The Fresh Farmhouse Kitchen. You’d think it was an oxymoron but it’s not. Comfort food can be healthy and this cookbook will show you how. The Fresh ... Read More »