Trump briefly sees country star Toby Keith’s Saudi show

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — American country singer Toby Keith held a concert in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on the sidelines of President Donald Trump’s first overseas visit.

The concert was free and open to men only. Saudis in attendance have posted videos online of the concert showing Keith playing guitar in a duet with an Arabian lute player.

Trump caught a glimpse of the concert with First Lady Melania Trump when, in a golf cart, they rolled past a screen broadcasting it live Saturday evening before having dinner with Saudi King Salman.

The country music star made no reference to the Saudi concert on his regularly-updated Twitter account.

Saudi Arabia adheres to an ultraconservative interpretation of Islamic law. Alcohol is banned and unrelated men and women are segregated in public.