Russia beats Finland 5-3 to finish 3rd at ice hockey worlds

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Nikita Kucherov sealed a 5-3 win for Russia in the bronze medal match against Finland at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

Nikita Gusev scored twice and quick-fire goals from Vladimir Tkachyov (short-handed) and Bogdan Kiselevich put the Russians in command.

Mikko Rantanen, then Mikko Lehtonen and Veli-Matti Savinainen dragged Finland back in the final period, with Savinainen scoring on a power play after Gusev was penalized for high sticking.

But Kucherov threw himself at his own rebound after Sateri saved to seal the Russians’ triumph, consolation for their semifinal loss to Canada on Saturday.

Canada and Sweden were playing the final later, with the Canadians going for three titles in a row.