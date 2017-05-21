Partial list of winners at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

A partial list of winners in the top categories at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
— Top Billboard 200 album: Drake
— Top female artist: Beyonce.
— Top male artist: Drake.
— Top duo/group: twenty one pilots.
— Top collaboration: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, “Closer.”
— Top R&B artist: Beyonce.
— Top rap artist: Drake.
— Top rock artist: twenty one pilots.
— Top Latin artist: Juan Gabriel.
— Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers.
— Top Christian artist: Lauren Daigle.
— Top gospel artist: Kirk Franklin
— Top touring artist: Beyonce.
— Chart achievement award: Nicki Minaj.
— Icon award: Cher.
