Hawaii-bound passengers noticed unruly man before take-off

HONOLULU (AP) — Passengers settling into a six-hour flight to Honolulu noticed an oddly behaving man before the plane took off from Los Angeles.

Law enforcement officials identify the man as Anil Uskanil, a 25-year-old from Turkey. Passengers say he had to be subdued after trying to get to the front of the jetliner and was duct-taped to his seat until the plane landed.

The disturbance prompted the Hawaii National Guard to scramble two fighter jets to escort the plane to Honolulu.

Federal authorities escorted Uskanil off the plane when it landed.

American Airlines says Flight 31 had 181 passengers and six crew members aboard.

