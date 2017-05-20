Hahn’s 64 gives him Nelson lead on a Day of birdie streaks

IRVING, Texas (AP) — James Hahn shot a bogey-free 6-under 64 on Saturday to take the lead after three rounds at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where Jason Kokrak’s record advantage disappeared.

Hahn settled for a 12-under 198 total after his eagle chance at the 16th and a birdie putt at 17 both stopped just inches short. He was a stroke ahead of Billy Horschel, who birdied his last three holes for a 66 to take second place alone.

Jason Day had his own string of birdies, five in a row midway through the round and then a 60-footer at the 17th, in a round of 63 that was the best of the day and got him to 10 under. He was tied for third with Kokrak, who shot 72 after setting a Nelson 36-hole record with a five-stroke lead.

Cameron Tringale and Sergio Garcia also finished with birdies on Nos. 16-18. Tringale was fifth at 9 under after a 67, ande defending Nelson champion and Masters winner Garcia was tied for sixth at 8 under after a 64.

