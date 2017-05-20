AP Top Sports News at 1:20 a.m. EDT
Kevin Durant, Warriors beat Spurs 120-108, take 3-0 lead
Rested and ready: 13-1 shot Cloud Computing wins Preakness
Pontus Aberg’s goal puts Predators past Ducks 3-1 in Game 5
Celtics’ Thomas out for rest of playoffs with hip injury
Dodgers Hall of Fame manager Lasorda hospitalized
Bourdais fractures pelvis, hip during Indy qualifying crash
Carpenter takes top spot in crash-marred Indy 500 qualifying
Hahn’s 64 gives him Nelson lead on a Day of birdie streaks
Milestone night for Reyes, Collins as Mets hold off Angels