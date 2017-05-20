Open
Close
Sunday, May 21, 2017
Home » Political News » AP Top Political News at 1:06 a.m. EDT

AP Top Political News at 1:06 a.m. EDT

Trump, in address to Muslims, urges fight against terror

In Saudi Arabia, Melania Trump opts to keep her head bare

The Latest: Trump gets royal treatment from Saudis.

Twitter leader laments social media role in Trump’s election

Utah GOP says goodbye to Chaffetz, with some disappointment

Report: Trump says firing ‘nut job’ Comey took off pressure

California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Congress

Trump nominates Callista Gingrich as envoy to the Vatican

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.