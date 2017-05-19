The Latest: Weiner pleads guilty, could get years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on former congressman Anthony Weiner facing criminal charges related to sexting girl (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner has pleaded guilty to transmitting sexual material to a minor and could get years in prison.

Weiner agreed Friday not to appeal any sentence between 21 and 27 months in prison.

The judge told him he would have to register as a sex offender.

The FBI began investigating the Democrat in September after a 15-year-old North Carolina girl told a tabloid news site that she and the disgraced former politician had exchanged lewd messages for several months. She also accused him of asking her to undress on camera.

The investigation of his laptop led to the discovery of a cache of emails from Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to her aide Huma Abedin, Weiner’s wife.

___

9:40 a.m.

— By Tom Hays

___

9:10 a.m.

