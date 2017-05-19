Officers meet American Airlines plane on landing in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Law enforcement officers were requested to meet a plane that landed Friday in Honolulu because of a passenger disturbance.

American Airlines spokeswoman Katie Cody said Flight 31 from Los Angeles landed in Honolulu at 11:35 a.m.

She said the crew requested law enforcement meet the plane upon landing because of a “passenger disturbance.” She referred further questions to FBI, saying “We’re still figuring out all the details.”

There were 181 passengers and six crew members, she said. She was not aware of injuries.