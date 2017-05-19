Venezuelan leader to Trump: ‘Get your pig hands out of here”

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is delivering his most scathing critique of U.S. President Donald Trump yet, telling him to “get your pig hands out of here.”

Maduro’s comments come a day after the Trump administration slapped sanctions against eight members of Venezuela’s Supreme Court, accusing them of damaging the nation’s democracy.

Speaking Friday, Maduro told supporters Trump should stop intervening in Venezuela’s affairs.

“Go home, Donald Trump!” he yelled in English.

Trump expressed dismay Thursday about Venezuela’s troubles, asking how a nation holding the world’s largest oil reserves could be stricken by so much poverty and turmoil.

He described Venezuela’s current state as “a disgrace to humanity.”

Nearly two months of political upheaval in Venezuela have left at least 46 people dead.