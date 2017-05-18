UN court orders Pakistan not to execute Indian national

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Court of Justice has ordered Pakistan not to execute an Indian naval officer convicted of espionage and terrorism.

The U.N. court said Thursday that Pakistan shouldn’t carry out the death penalty on Kulbhushan Jadhav pending the outcome of a case filed by India alleging that Pakistan breached Jadhav’s right to consular assistance following his arrest last year.

Court President Ronny Abraham says the court unanimously ordered Pakistan to “take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Mr. Jadhav is not executed.”