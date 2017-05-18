Freeman has fractured left wrist, expected to miss 2 months

ATLANTA (AP) — The Braves say first baseman Freddie Freeman suffered a fractured left wrist when he was hit by a pitch and is expected to miss two months.

Freeman was hit by Toronto’s Aaron Loup during the fifth inning of an 8-4 victory over the Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

X-rays taken at SunTrust Park on Wednesday night were inconclusive. Freeman had an MRI and other tests on Thursday. The Braves say those tests showed the fracture.

Freeman was Atlanta’s most productive hitter. He was hitting .341 and tied for the major league lead with 14 homers.

