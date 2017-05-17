The Latest: Trump decries unfair treatment by media

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump is telling graduates of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy that no other politician has been treated more unfairly by the media. But he says, “you cannot let them get you down.”

Trump is offering his advice at the academy’s commencement in Connecticut, telling the graduates that they will find that “things are not always fair.” But Trump says, “you have to put your head down and fight, fight, fight.”

The president says they can’t let the critics get in the way of their dreams.

Trump was speaking amid reports that he appealed to then FBI Director James Comey to shut down the bureau’s investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn earlier this year.

He made no mention of Comey in his speech.

___

12:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump is congratulating graduates of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy for choosing military service.

Trump says the 195 graduates at the academy in New London, Connecticut, could have gone to school anywhere and ended up with fewer responsibilities by comparison.

He says they instead chose a “very noble mission.” He defines that mission as saving lives, defending the homeland and protecting America’s interests around the world.

Trump calls the choice to attend the U.S. Coast Guard Academy a “good choice.”

He says they will help secure U.S. borders, partner with allies, pursue terrorists, stop drug smugglers and keep out “all who seek to do harm to our country.”

___

11:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Connecticut to address graduates of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

The president’s appearance Wednesday comes amid reports that Trump personally appealed to now-fired FBI Director James Comey to abandon the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The allegations are based on notes Comey wrote after he met with Trump earlier this year. Associates shared the contents of Comey’s notes with the media.

The White House has denied the reports.

Trump is scheduled to give the commencement address for the newest crop of soon-to-be commissioned Coast Guard officers.

It is the president’s second appearance before graduates this commencement season. Last Saturday, Trump addressed graduates of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.