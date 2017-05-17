Harry Styles steps in to host Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former One Direction singer Harry Styles has taken over James Corden’s “Late Late Show” for a night.

Styles was introduced as Corden on Tuesday night’s edition of the CBS talk show. He slipped into the role by telling a few jokes during an opening monologue , poking fun at two of late night comedy’s favorite targets, President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Corden returned the favor by appearing as Styles during a skit. He later resumed hosting duties.

Styles is spending the week with Corden on the “Late Late Show” in order to promote his new album. He performed his new single “Carolina” on Tuesday night. He’ll be taking part in Corden’s signature “Carpool Karaoke” segment Thursday.