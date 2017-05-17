Besieged White House denies, defends as new bombshells hit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump personally appealed to FBI Director James Comey to abandon the bureau’s investigation into National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, according to notes Comey wrote after the meeting.

The White House issued a furious denial after the notes were disclosed late Tuesday, near the end of a tumultuous day spent beating back potentially disastrous news reports from dawn to dusk.

The bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling mightily to explain Monday’s revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and the country’s ambassador to the United States.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he had “an absolute right” as president to share “facts pertaining to terrorism” and airline safety with Russia.