10 Things to Know for Today

1. MEMO: TRUMP ASKED COMEY TO DROP FLYNN PROBE

The U.S. president personally appealed to the FBI director to abandon the bureau’s investigation into the fired national security adviser, prompting a furious denial from the White House.

2. WHO IS SLATED FOR EARLY RELEASE

Pvt. Chelsea Manning, the transgender soldier convicted of giving classified government materials to WikiLeaks, is set to be freed from a Kansas military prison after seven years.

3. US, EUROPE TO DISCUSS LAPTOP BAN

The move would create logistical chaos for millions on the world’s busiest corridor of air travel, many of them business travelers who rely on their electronics to work during the flight.

4. IRANIANS TELL AP WHAT VOTE MEANS TO THEM

The upcoming presidential election is largely seen as a referendum on the Islamic Republic’s sputtering economy and the nuclear deal with world powers.

5. SEND OUT THE CLOWNS

Performers for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus allow AP extensive access to one traveling unit, witnessing the last circus baptism and their final times goofing around on “Clown Alley.”

6. DEADLY TORNADOES STRIKE HEARTLAND

Two people are dead and dozens injured when tornadoes flatten a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma.

7. GEORGIA EXECUTES FIRST OF YEAR

J.W. Ledford was convicted of stabbing to death Dr. Harry Johnston, a 73-year-old neighbor in 1992.

8. WOMEN IN 30S NOW HAVING MORE BABIES THAN YOUNGER MOMS IN US

Health experts say the shift is due to more women waiting longer to have children and the ongoing drop in the teen birth rate.

9. FOX NEWS HOST COULD REPLACE SEAN SPICER

Kimberly Guilfoyle says becoming White House press secretary has been “raised by a number of people” in the Trump administration.

10. LUCK OF THE IRISH WITH THE CELTICS

Boston earns the right to choose first in next month’s NBA draft with the pick they received in the 2013 trade that sent Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the Nets.