Nielsen’s top programs for May 8-14

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for May 8-14. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “NCIS,” CBS, 13.39 million.

2. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 12.99 million.

3. “Bull,” CBS, 11.04 million.

4. “The Big Bang Theory” (special), CBS, 10.16 million.

5. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 9.961 million.

6. “Dancing with the Stars” (Monday), ABC, 9.955 million.

7. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 9.40 million.

8. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 9.34 million.

9. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 9.01 million.

10. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 8.69 million.

11. “Survivor,” CBS, 8.30 million.

12. “Hawaii Five-O,” CBS, 8.22 million.

13. “Mom,” CBS, 8.12 million.

14. “Criminal Minds,” CBS, 8.11 million.

15. “Madam Secretary,” CBS, 7.83 million.

16. “Scorpion,” CBS, 7.52 million.

17. “Little Big Shots,” NBC, 7.34 million.

18. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 7.02 million.

19. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.01 million.

20. “Empire,” Fox, 6.31 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.