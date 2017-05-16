EXTRA INNINGS PODCAST: Runaway June Benefit Concert!

Runaway June is playing a LIVE show this Sunday, May 21st, at the 10th Annual “Uncorked…A Cause for the Paws” fundraiser benefiting Five Acres Animal Shelter, the only true no-kill animal shelter in St. Charles County.

The event will feature a wine, beer, spirits and food tasting as well as live and silent auctions and a performance from country music group Runaway June.

Auction items include: VIP tickets to a taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show VIP tickets to a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, including green room access VIP tickets to MOVE Beyond Live Tour and a meet-and-greet with stars Julianne and Derek Hough Signed merchandise from the St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals A signed electric guitar from Lady Antebellum A party bus for 10 o A condo in Beaver Creek More info here. Share this: Facebook Twitter Google Reddit Pinterest

