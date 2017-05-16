Open
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Home » Bud and Broadway » EXTRA INNINGS PODCAST: Runaway June Benefit Concert!

Runaway June is playing a LIVE show this Sunday, May 21st, at the 10th Annual “Uncorked…A Cause for the Paws” fundraiser benefiting Five Acres Animal Shelter, the only true no-kill animal shelter in St. Charles County.

  • The event will feature a wine, beer, spirits and food tasting as well as live and silent auctions and a performance from country music group Runaway June.
  • Auction items include:
    • VIP tickets to a taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show
    • VIP tickets to a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, including green room access
    • VIP tickets to MOVE Beyond Live Tour and a meet-and-greet with stars Julianne and Derek Hough
    • Signed merchandise from the St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals
    • A signed electric guitar from Lady Antebellum
    • A party bus for 10 o A condo in Beaver Creek

      • More info here.

