Authorities seize 7,000 birds in LA County cockfighting raid

VAL VERDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Los Angeles County say they have seized 7,000 birds in one of the largest busts of illegal cockfighting in U.S. history.

The Sheriff’s Department says the birds were seized Monday in a remote area of Val Verde, about 25 miles north of Los Angeles.

Several dead roosters also were found, along with equipment such as the blades used during cockfights.

Ten people who work on the property were detained. The property owner hasn’t been taken into custody.

Authorities say 2,700 birds were seized during a raid on the same property in 2007.