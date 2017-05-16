Open
Close
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

AP Top News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

Besieged White House denies, defends as new bombshells hit

FBI chief’s unceremonious ouster boomerangs on president

The Latest: 1 death as tornado hits Oklahoma subdivision

GOP runoff to replace SC’s Mulvaney too close to call

Pvt. Chelsea Manning set for release after 7 years in prison

New Orleans: Removal of 3rd Confederate-era monument begins

Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap for aides

White House insists Trump’s disclosures ‘wholly appropriate’

US envoy: North Korea is intimidating the entire world

Fox News’ Guilfoyle up for White House press secretary job

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.