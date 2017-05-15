Toshiba reports massive loss for year over Westinghouse woes

TOKYO (AP) — Toshiba, whose U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse has filed for bankruptcy protection, is reporting a 950 billion yen ($8.4 billion) net loss for the fiscal year ended March.

The Japanese electronics giant’s results have failed to win auditors’ approval from the previous quarter, after questions were raised over the acquisition of U.S. nuclear construction company CB&I Stone and Webster.

The results released Monday were in line with what Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp. had said it was expecting, with losses about double the 460 billion yen ($4.1 billion) loss racked up the previous fiscal year.

Toshiba, whose products include computer chips and household appliances, acquired Westinghouse in 2006. Its president, Satoshi Tsunakawa, has recently said the strategy based on Westinghouse was a mistake, and has promised it won’t take on new nuclear projects.