The Dog House in DeSoto is my home away from home!

Mother’s Day was too beautiful a day not to take the motorcycle out for a ride so my wife Daisy and I hit the open highway and headed to DeSoto.

A friend of mine told me about this restaurant the Dog House that has a dog theme to it a few weeks ago. It was better than I imagined. Get this…everything is served in dog bowls. Daisy is a vegetarian so she ordered a salad with their homemade Ranch dressing which was really something special, and cheese fries.

I ordered the Bacon cheese burger with onion rings and it was over the top. The burger itself tasted just like my mom used to make. Don’t know how they did it but it was awesome.

Not a big place but man is it good! We’ll be back

Search on Facebook: Dog House of DeSoto and go see and taste for yourself.





RROOFF

Bo