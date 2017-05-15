Speaker helps GOP candidate in competitive Georgia race

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — Speaker Paul Ryan is providing campaign help to the Republican candidate in a surprisingly competitive House race in Georgia.

Ryan is scheduled to appear with Karen Handel on Monday afternoon. Georgia’s 6th Congressional District has been in Republican hands since 1979, but dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump has turned the race into a tossup.

Health Secretary Tom Price had held the seat. Handel faces Democrat Jon Ossoff, a political newcomer, in a June 20 special election.

Handel is Georgia’s former secretary of state. She has expressed support for the Republican health care bill and says Trump’s decision to fire James Comey as FBI director was “probably overdue.”

Ryan’s visit comes two weeks after Trump held a fundraiser with Handel when he was in Georgia to address the National Rifle Association.