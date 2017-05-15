Conservative drops out of Iran election to back hard-liner

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A conservative candidate has dropped out of Iran’s presidential election to back a hard-liner challenging moderate President Hassan Rouhani.

State television says Tehran Mayor Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf dropped out on Monday.

The report says Qalibaf now backs the candidacy of hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi, believed to be a favorite of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranians go to the polls on Friday to pick a new president. With Qalibaf dropping out, there are now five candidates contesting, though others may choose to drop out in the coming days.

The election is largely viewed as a referendum on the nuclear deal struck with world powers shepherded by Rouhani’s administration. That deal saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of some economic sanctions.