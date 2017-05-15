Box Office Top 20: ‘Guardians 2’ rules, ‘King Arthur’ flops

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Neither King Arthur nor Amy Schumer proved to be decent competition for the intergalactic misfits of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” The Marvel and Disney sequel easily conquered the box office charts again in its second weekend in theaters, adding $65.3 million to its domestic total, which now rests at $248.4 million.

It far surpassed newcomers “Snatched,” the R-rated Schumer and Goldie Hawn comedy, which took second place with $19.5 million, and “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” a $175 million epic starring Charlie Hunnam that earned a paltry $15.4 million for a third-place finish.

“The Fate of the Furious” finished in fourth place with $5.4 million, in its fifth week. “Beauty and the Beast” took fifth place, in its ninth week in theaters, with $4.8 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2,” Disney, $65,263,492, 4,347 locations, $15,013 average, $248,420,911, 2 Weeks.

2. “Snatched,” 20th Century Fox, $19,542,248, 3,501 locations, $5,582 average, $19,542,248, 1 Week.

3. “King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword,” Warner Bros., $15,371,270, 3,702 locations, $4,152 average, $15,371,270, 1 Week.

4. “The Fate Of The Furious,” Universal, $5,400,845, 3,067 locations, $1,761 average, $215,134,775, 5 Weeks.

5. “Beauty And The Beast,” Disney, $4,809,170, 2,172 locations, $2,214 average, $494,140,334, 9 Weeks.

6. “The Boss Baby,” 20th Century Fox, $4,496,614, 2,911 locations, $1,545 average, $162,275,884, 7 Weeks.

7. “How To Be A Latin Lover,” Lionsgate, $3,858,898, 1,123 locations, $3,436 average, $26,251,899, 3 Weeks.

8. “Lowriders,” OTL Releasing, $2,403,885, 295 locations, $8,149 average, $2,403,885, 1 Week.

9. “The Circle,” STX Entertainment, $1,780,689, 2,132 locations, $835 average, $18,943,251, 3 Weeks.

10. “MET Opera: Der Rosenkavalier (2017),” Fathom Events, $1,700,000, 900 locations, $1,889 average, $1,700,000, 1 Week.

11. “Baahubali: The Conclusion,” Great India Films, $1,590,160, 375 locations, $4,240 average, $18,971,639, 3 Weeks.

12. “Gifted,” Fox Searchlight, $1,541,684, 1,426 locations, $1,081 average, $21,605,717, 6 Weeks.

13. “Bon Cop Bad Cop 2,” Entertainment One Films, $1,368,747, 174 locations, $7,866 average, $1,368,747, 1 Week.

14. “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” Sony, $1,136,573, 1,605 locations, $708 average, $42,154,837, 6 Weeks.

15. “Going In Style,” Warner Bros., $1,075,044, 1,244 locations, $864 average, $42,387,451, 6 Weeks.

16. “Born In China,” Disney, $913,071, 1,055 locations, $865 average, $12,411,554, 4 Weeks.

17. “The Wall,” Roadside Attractions, $898,013, 540 locations, $1,663 average, $898,013, 1 Week.

18. “The Lost City Of Z,” Bleecker Street, $507,712, 497 locations, $1,022 average, $7,590,889, 5 Weeks.

19. “Get Out,” Universal, $397,330, 405 locations, $981 average, $174,539,700, 12 Weeks.

20. “Norman: The Moderate Rise And Tragic Fall,” Sony Pictures Classics, $382,742, 153 locations, $2,502 average, $1,579,618, 5 Weeks.

