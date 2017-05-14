10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. WHY CYBERSECURITY EXPERTS FEAR MORE ‘RANSOMWARE’ ATTACKS

Cyberattacks like the one “WannaCry” malware that hit 150 countries starting last Friday could continue to spread through operating systems that have not been updated with security patches.

2. WHO SAYS US INSTITUTIONS ARE ‘UNDER ASSAULT’ AFTER COMEY FIRING

James Clapper, former national intelligence director, contends American democracy faces threats from Russian meddling and President Trump’s dismissal of FBI chief James Comey.

3. NKOREA: MISSILE THAT IT TESTED IS NUCLEAR CAPABLE

Pyongyang says the medium long-range strategic missile it tested over the weekend can carry a nuclear warhead.

4. SUPREME COURT COULD SIGNAL WHERE IT STANDS ON IMMIGRATION

High court decisions in a half-dozen cases dealing with deportation and related issues over the next two months could reveal how justices might evaluate Trump administration actions on immigration.

5. ‘HE HAS TO UNDERSTAND THAT SICK PEOPLE VOTE, TOO’

That’s the message Jeannie Scown delivered to her Republican congressman in Chicago as GOP lawmakers nationwide face a backlash over votes to gut Obamacare.

6. YANKEES RETIRE DEREK JETER’S NO. 2

“Captain Clutch,” five-time World Series champion, also receives a plaque in Monument Park.

7. WHERE TORCH-WIELDING GROUP PROTESTS GEN. LEE STATUE REMOVAL

A crowd including a well-known white nationalist carries torches at a demonstration in Virginia over plans to remove a Robert E. Lee monument.

8. STAY TRUE TO JERSEY, STEVIE VAN ZANDT TELLS RUTGERS GRADS

The E Street Band guitarist and actor also urges graduates to seek out “greatness” and pick up the activism of earlier generations.

9. BIRTHDAY CAKE COMMOTION GETS FAMILY KICKED OFF JETBLUE PLANE

The airline says the cake was stowed in a bin reserved for safety and emergency equipment, and the family refused to remove it and cursed at the crew.

10. WARRIORS RALLY PAST SPURS, 113-111

Stephen Curry scores 40 in Game 1 of the Western Conference as Golden State improves to 9-0 this postseason.