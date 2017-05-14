1 killed, several wounded by army mutiny in Ivory Coast

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Residents say one person has been killed and several others injured after mutinous soldiers in Ivory Coast opened fire on residents protesting their violent actions demanding higher pay.

Ouattara Mamadou, a spokesman for a group of demobilized rebels participating in Sunday’s march, said one person is in the morgue and others have been hospitalized. Residents say they were marching against violence that has forced them into their homes.

Violence by some of the soldiers involved in a January mutiny demanding higher pay began Friday, a day after Ivorian television broadcast some of the mutinous soldiers meeting with President Alassane Ouattara and dropping their demand for unpaid bonuses.

The army chief of staff said Sunday a military operation is being launched. He called for arms to be laid down.