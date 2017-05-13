Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is delivering his first commencement address as president.

Trump speaks Saturday morning at Liberty University in southwestern Virginia. The leader of the Christian school, Jerry Falwell Jr., was among Trump’s earliest and most vocal supporters.

Trump’s remarks will mark his first extended public appearance since he fired James Comey as FBI director.

Trump has stayed largely out of public view since Tuesday. That day he dismissed the head of the agency that is investigating Russia’s role in the 2016 election and possible ties to Trump’s campaign.

Trump says in his weekly address that he’s “delighted to be participating first-hand” as students and faculty celebrate Liberty’s more than 18,000 graduates.

Falwell is credited with helping Trump win an overwhelming 80 percent of the white evangelical vote.