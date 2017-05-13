Brandy, Tyrese perform at Mother’s Day music festival

NEW YORK (AP) — Platinum-selling R&B singers Tyrese, Brandy, Anthony Hamilton and Kem celebrated Mother’s Day two days early at a concert in front of feverish fans in Brooklyn, New York.

The second annual SJ Presents Mother’s Day Good Music Festival took place at the Barclays Center. Brandy was energetic as she worked the stage left to right, singing memorable songs such as “I Wanna Be Down” and “Full Moon.”

Tyrese, also a star of the “Fast & Furious” franchise, closed the show. Hamilton’s performance went from upbeat to soulful as fans sang along with the Grammy-winning singer.

Kem, who was once homeless and a drug addict, told the audience he would give $5,000 to the YMCA in Brooklyn and $5,000 to Women In Need, which supports homeless women and their children.