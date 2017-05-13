Astros-Yankees game postponed; doubleheader on Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) — The Houston Astros game at the New York Yankees on Saturday has been postponed because of inclement weather.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday, when the Yankees will honor Derek Jeter before the second game. The rescheduled game will begin at 2:05 p.m. ET. The second game will start at 7:35 p.m.

Only tickets for Sunday will be valid for the doubleheader.

The Yankees will retire Jeter’s No. 2 uniform in a ceremony scheduled for 6:35 p.m. They’ll also unveil a plaque of the shortstop in Monument Park.

A 14-time All-Star, Jeter played his entire 20-year career with the Yankees and was a key contributor to five World Series championships.